Charlotte County making safety upgrades to portions of US 41

You said you want more safety on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County and now, State and local leaders are listening.

The biggest safety concern is all the traffic that moves along U.S. 41. The Florida Department of Transportation says the busier stretches see 50,000 drivers a day.

So to help smooth out your daily commute, FDOT held public meetings last October to find out what drivers like and what they don’t like.

Aside from the traffic, a majority of people say they want to see more walking and biking paths on either side of U.S. 41, with the inclusion of more green space and parks.

A WINK News survey found that some drivers have a little more patience when it comes to using US 41, while others would like to see more lanes.

“I’ve lived from Charlotte Harbor all the way down to midway and it is what it is, you want to get around in Charlotte County, you have to take 41 but be prepared to take your time cause it will take a few minutes especially during snowbird season,” said Charlotte County resident, Beth Nice.

FDOT is presenting all those finding to county commissioners on Tuesday. Once they meet with the city councils, their focus will be prioritizing what changes they would like to implement in both short and long term.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

