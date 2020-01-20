Suspect arrested in robbery, carjacking at Southwest Florida International Airport

A man police say robbed an airport employee before carjacking a vehicle on Monday morning at the Southwest Florida International Airport has been arrested.

The suspect, Addi Tawfiq Maqableh, was arrested around 11:20 a.m.

Maqableh was a ticketed passenger on a United Airlines flight going to Houston. According to the Lee County Port Authority, Maqableh was fully screened by the Transportation Security Administration before entering the concourse. Soon after, the suspect stole a wallet or purse from an employee of a concourse restaurant.

Maqableh dashed with the stolen item out of the concourse. Upon reaching the curb, the suspect carjacked a vehicle, the LCPA release states. No weapons were used and the victims emotionally shook but were not physically injured.

The car, which was later abandoned, was located in the median of the airport access road, Chamberlin Pkwy.

Writer: Michael Mora

