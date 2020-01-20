Push by Florida lawmakers to block bill giving ‘legal rights’ to nature

There have been several efforts to give legal rights to nature in Southwest Florida. But now, some lawmakers are trying to block the movement before it appears on your ballot.

The calm Caloosahatchee River is one of the 15 Florida waterways that people are fighting to give legal rights. Karl Deigerts is among these people.

“If an inanimate corporation can have rights,” Deigert said, “then why cannot a living ecosystem full of life not have individual inalienable rights?”

Now, Deigert’s effort to bring the Caloosahatchee Bill of Rights to Lee County is facing a big challenge.

“We have people out there in Tallahassee working to keep nutrients flowing into this river,” Deigert said, “to prevent us from creating these protective laws.”

Two Florida lawmakers want to stop any effort to give nature legal “rights.”

“I take that as a compliment,” Chuck O’Neal said, “because apparently this is so dangerous the thought of actually giving people the right to clean water.”

“Why would any representative preempt things that protect us and our health and our environment?” Deigert said.

Sen. Ben Albritton, who filled one of the bills, said it handcuffs local governments and invites litigation.

“These proposals are entirely unnecessary,” Albritton said, “as Floridians already have ample opportunity under existing law to challenge activities or government actions they feel could or would result in harm to the environment.”

“It’s not working,” Deigert said. “We wouldn’t be having this conversation today if our current system worked.”

Instead of trying to pass a nature bill of rights countywide, organizers in Lee County are focusing on getting it done municipality by municipality.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Michael Mora

