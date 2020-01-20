One person injured in overnight shooting at Fort Myers night club

Fort Myers Police say a person has been injured in a shooting along Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, at the Romance Night Club.

According to FMPD, one person was shot and was treated for their injuries at the hospital, but has since been released.

FMPD says there is no danger to the public at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation and no other details have been provided.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know