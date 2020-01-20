Multiple marches planned around SWFL to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, our nation pauses to reflect on the life and legacy of a great mean — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and to honor him there are marches in several local cities.

One march will take place on MLK Blvd in Fort Myers and they will march towards downtown, that means you will want to be aware of some road closures on Monday.

Since the march begins at 11 a.m. police will start closing roads at 10:30 a.m.

People will gather at the Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Library on Blount Street, and the crowd will take High Street out to MLK.

They’ll turn on to Munroe, so they can end the march at Centennial Park. The Celebration will go until 6 p.m. Monday night.

Showcasing some live performances that will take place, one man who actually walked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be in attendance to tell participants about the man this day commemorates.

“He was a great inspiration, he could inspire you to give up whatever you were doing for profit to go help someone else at no profit,” said Willie Green, who marched along side of Martin Luther King Jr.

Green started his own organization, called Justice For All People, focused on keeping Dr. King’s legacy alive, and he says he has a powerful message to spread to the young generation.

There are other events planned around Southwest Florida on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A parade in Naples starts at 11 a.m. at Broad Avenue South and Third Street.

And in Punta Gorda, their parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center on Taylor Street

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

