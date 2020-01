Brush fire shuts down Oil Well Rd at SR-29 in Collier County

Collier County Sheriff’s office confirms a brush fire has shut down a portion of Oil Well Road in Collier County Monday night.

According to CCSO, Oil Well Rd. is shut down at the intersection with State Road 29.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

