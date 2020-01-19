Three teens in serious condition, another critical after crash on Three Oaks Parkway

Four teens were injured in a crash on Three Oaks Parkway in Estero Saturday night, one critical.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 7:10 p.m., Herrera Mateo, 18, was headed south on Three Oaks Pkwy. when he ran a red light to make a left turn onto Estero Pkwy.

Mateo turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Cruz Milan Milenis, 44, who crashed into the passenger side of Mateo’s car.

Mateo, who is in critical condition, had three passengers who are all in serious condition; Peyton Lane, 17; Kevin Medina, 15; and Nicolas Medina, 16.

Milenis suffered minor injuries.

Mateo faces charges for disregarding a traffic signal.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

