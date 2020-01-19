Pedestrian killed in crash on Livingston Road

A pedestrian was killed in a crash along Livingston Road in Collier County Sunday morning.

According to FHP, the victim was struck by a vehicle just after 11 a.m.

The crash happened on northbound Livingston Road between Whippoorwill Way and Marbella Lakes Drive.

Details of the crash and the name of the victim have not been released.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

