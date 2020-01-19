Fatal crash on Livingston Road on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (Photo credit: WINK News)
NAPLES

Pedestrian killed in crash on Livingston Road

Published: January 19, 2020 12:23 PM EST
Updated: January 19, 2020 12:30 PM EST

A pedestrian was killed in a crash along Livingston Road in Collier County Sunday morning.

According to FHP, the victim was struck by a vehicle just after 11 a.m.

The crash happened on northbound Livingston Road between Whippoorwill Way and Marbella Lakes Drive.

Details of the crash and the name of the victim have not been released.

Writer:Derrick Shaw
