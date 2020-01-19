Naples pet parade and festival to benefit new education center at Naples Zoo

Third Avenue in Naples will be packed Sunday as pet owners and their furry friends take part in the 12th annual Pets on Third Parade and Pet Fest.

The event benefitting the Naples Zoo is every dog lover’s dream.

The parade draws hundreds of people every year and it’s easy to see why with so many animals dressed up in creative costumes.

This year’s theme is ‘born to be wild’ where the dogs dress as their spirit animal.

The pet parade will close Third Street in Naples from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so if you’re driving in Naples you’re going to want to avoid the area – or make a stop at the pet parade to see the fashionable furry friends.

There will be boutiques, services, and prizes for best dressed.

The parade will benefit specifically the Hamill Family Education Center at the zoo, which is still in the fundraising phase. The center will serve as a space to connect kids with nature and teach them about conservation.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Derrick Shaw

