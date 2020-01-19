Naples man dies in motorcycle crash near Arcadia

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Arcadia Saturday Evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 5:18 p.m. Daniel John Crall, 73, of Naples was riding a motorcycle south on NW Lily Avenue, South of NW Bethel Farms Road.

Crall failed to negotiate a curve before going off the road and crashing into a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to FHP and died at the scene.

Writer: WINK News

