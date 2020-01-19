Active threat discussion held at Caloosa Baptist Church in LaBelle

Mass shootings at places of worship have happened all across the nation in recent years. Those houses of faith have become places known as soft targets that killers are taking advantage of. This weekend, people in Hendry County gathered for a special course to ensure their readiness in case the worst happens.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active threat discussion for parishioners of Caloosa Baptist Church in LaBelle Sunday.

James Hunt, the pastor of the church, said there are no chances that can be taken. The church wants everyone to feel safe. After recent shootings at faith institutions, Hunt feels it’s necessary to prepare for whatever potential threats enter the church.

This marked the first such session HCSO hosted, and Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden told us he believes this effort is critical for local churches in the wake of the tragedy in Texas that killed two people. And Hunt also felt it was necessary to focus on his own congregation after the Texas church shooting in December 2019.

“Somebody comes in, and they just open fire, it’s over just like that,” Hunt said. “So, when I saw how fast it went, and people died, it really impacted me.

During the shooting in Texas, a church security volunteer eventually stopped the gunman from injuring or killing anymore churchgoers.

Whidden told us he is reaching out to other local churches to get them on board for this new initiative.

We will have updates to this story during our 10 and 11 p.m. broadcast on WXCW and WINK, with updates to our web article as well.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know