CAPE CORAL
1 injured in shooting at home along SE 8th Place in Cape Coral
Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a shooting at a home with one person injured in Cape Coral Sunday night.
According to CCPD, police are on scene at a home along the 1400 block of SE 8th Place, where one person suffered minor injuries in a shooting.
The scene is south of Nicholas Parkway and west of Country Club Boulevard.
Detectives are on scene gathering evidence, and CCPD says nearby neighbors should expect a police presence for the next few hours.
Police says there is no threat to the public currently.
