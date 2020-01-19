1 injured in shooting at home along SE 8th Place in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a shooting at a home with one person injured in Cape Coral Sunday night.

According to CCPD, police are on scene at a home along the 1400 block of SE 8th Place, where one person suffered minor injuries in a shooting.

The scene is south of Nicholas Parkway and west of Country Club Boulevard.

Detectives are on scene gathering evidence, and CCPD says nearby neighbors should expect a police presence for the next few hours.

Police says there is no threat to the public currently.

Writer: WINK News

