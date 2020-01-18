WINK Hunger Walk: Volunteers, generous donors make feeding our community possible

Fighting hunger and feeding hope—that’s the goal of the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Saturday’s Hunger Walk is helping them do just that.

“I used to be hungry. When I was growing up we were poor and I didn’t even know it. We got food from the county in Wisconsin where we lived when my dad was laid off, so I could think of no better cause,” said Carolyn Mijokovi, a volunteer at the food bank.

She and her husband Steven have been volunteering with the food bank for 10 years and have participated in the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk every year.

“This shirt is the one he always wore for his cancer treatments,” Carolyn said.

But this year is her first without him.

“So he’s with us today in spirit and I’m very grateful,” she said.

Now, the cause is even closer to her heart.

It’s because of volunteers like Carolyn and generous donors that make feeding the community possible.

“Last year, we distributed about 26.9 million pounds of food; that’s about 22 million meals; that’s about 700 tractor-trailer loads full of food, two or three tractor-trailers every single day, so it takes a lot of support and effort to do that,” said Harry Chapin President and CEO Richard LeBer.

“You may not know that the person next door is struggling and unable to put food on their table, so I think the biggest thing for me has been awareness. Raising the awareness of the problem,” said WINK News Anchor Lois Thome.

“I’m no longer hungry,” Carolyn said. “I’m a little lonely, but I know I’m going to get through it and we’re going to—I’m going to continue to volunteer for Harry Chapin Food Bank.”

This year’s walk kicked off at 9:30 a.m. As of around 1 p.m. Saturday, the $300,000 goal has not yet been met.

Donations are still being accepted. If you’d like to contribute, click here.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know