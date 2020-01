Firefighters respond to structure fire off College Pkwy in south Fort Myers

Iona McGregor Fire District is responding to a structure fire along the 9000 block of College Parkway in south Fort Myers Saturday night.

The structure fire is at a shopping plaza with a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Law enforcement has not confirmed what structure is ablaze currently.

Writer: WINK News

