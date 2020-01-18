Attorney/veteran feeds fellow heroes, gives legal advice in Collier County

A Florida-based attorney is doing his best to make sure our nation’s heroes are fed in our region. He’s hosting a special dinner for hundreds of Southwest Florida veterans. And he’s also offering free legal help to any veteran there who needs it.

Attorney Harvey Cohen hosted a steak dinner at Veterans of Foreign Wars in Collier County for over 250 veterans Saturday, some former prisoners of war during World War II, who all now live in Southwest Florida.

A lot of the focus is on insurance claims for those veterans who sought legal advice from Cohen, as some veterans who live here may still have damage from Hurricane Irma.

Cohen is also a veteran himself, and he wants to give back to the war heroes in our community.

Veteran Pappy Wagner, who was a POW during WWII, said events like this make Southwest Florida stand out.

“We don’t know what we got here, really,” Wagner said. “And this town is great. You might go home to somewhere else and your house is gone. But it’s really great.”

Every vet is walking away from the event with a pamphlet to help them with legal rights. They’re also enjoying some free steak.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

