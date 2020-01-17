Suspect arrested for shooting into a vehicle in Port Charlotte

One suspect has been arrested after a car was shot at in Port Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in front of a car wash at the intersection of US-41 and Conway Boulevard.

Deputies say the male suspect ran away, through back yards in the neighborhood, before K9 dogs were dispatched to find him.

The yet-to-be-named suspect went into a bike shop and asked for a ride from a customer.

Deputies tracked down the customer’s car, not related to the crime, and arrested the suspect.

There were no injuries in the shooting and the motive is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

