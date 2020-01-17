Police investigating a drowning at Cape Coral home

Cape Coral police are investigating a drowning that happened late Thursday night, where according to neighbors near the scene, a body was pulled from a home.

The incident took place at 1600 Block, Southeast 14th Street in Cape Coral.

Witnesses say multiple patrol cars were on scene Thursday night as well as a forensics van.

No other details have been provided.

Trust WINK News to have more on this as we are updated on the investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know