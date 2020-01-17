Drowning reported in Cape Coral. Photo via WINK News
CAPE CORAL

Police investigating a drowning at Cape Coral home

Published: January 17, 2020 7:49 AM EST
Updated: January 17, 2020 8:02 AM EST

Cape Coral police are investigating a drowning that happened late Thursday night, where according to neighbors near the scene, a body was pulled from a home.

The incident took place at 1600 Block, Southeast 14th Street in Cape Coral.

Witnesses say multiple patrol cars were on scene Thursday night as well as a forensics van.

No other details have been provided.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
