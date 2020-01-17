NASA astronaut Musgrave speaks to Lely High School students

Lely High School students received a special visit from NASA astronaut Story Musgrave Friday.

“You can’t do things well if you don’t like what you are doing,” Musgrave told students.

Musgrave certainly liked what he did during his career. He has flown on six spaceflights and is the only astronaut to have flown on all five Space Shuttles and considered the most educated with six degrees. His role these days is to inspire the next generation.

“Climb the next mountain; follow your dreams,” Musgrave said. “Do the best you can. Explore the possibilities.”

And those possibilities will expand well beyond space.

“There will be new cultures, new technologies, new jobs, new this, new that,” Musgrave said. “It’s all gonna change and change fast.”

Musgrave brought out great enthusiasm for the future in the Lely students.

“Everything is possible in life,” said Santiago Velasquez, a Lely student and pilot. “If you want it, you can get it.”

“He mentioned he’s done a lot in his career, and that’s the mindset I have too,” said Jasmine Saldana, a Lely student and pilot.

“It’s crazy to see how much one person can do in life,” said Abbi Grensing, a Lely student and pilot.

Musgrave did his job to fire up the students who heard him speak, and school leaders say there are future astronauts among students in the audience.

“In this room, in this day and age, one of these students will go to space,” said Ryan Westberry, the science coordinator of Collier County Public Schools.

And Musgrave said, even after his flight days ended, his career hasn’t, which adds another layer to the lesson students were able to hear from the astronaut.

“Retired means it’s over, life is over,” Musgrave said. “I’m not retired.”

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

