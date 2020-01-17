Marco Island police officer fired for second time following internal investigation

A Marco Island police officer has been fired following an internal investigation, according to MIPD Captain David Baer.

Officer John Derrig was terminated on Jan. 17 as charges were sustained for failure to respond to medical calls, untruthfulness during the investigation, failure to follow direct orders from supervisors and unauthorized use of departmental time.

Derrig was placed on administrative leave at the start of the investigation back in September.

He also had been previously fired from the department in 2010 but was able to get his job back when he filed a grievance.

MIPD says they “remain committed to providing for the security and safety of all persons within the City of Marco Island and to holding our officers to the highest level of professional standards.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

