Police search for suspect of armed robbery at Chase Bank in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to an armed robbery at a Chase Bank branch in Fort Myers Friday night.

Police have yellow tape completely surrounding the bank along the 1400 block of Colonial Boulevard at the intersection with Lazio Way.

According to FMPD, a male suspect wearing a hat and sunglasses fled the bank around 6 p.m. after he demanded money from employees and showed them he was armed with a gun. He fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FMPD Detective Lesa Breneman at (239) 321-7811, email [email protected] or call 911.

Tips can also be submitted on the new TRUEBLUE app that is free and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace or call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: WINK News

