Help local families in need at the WINK Hunger Walk this weekend

You can make a huge difference for your neighbors in need as we are just hours away from the kick off of the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk—a program benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

One dollar to the average person can probably buy just a can of soup, but a dollar donated to Harry Chapin goes a long way and can get them as much as eight dollars worth of food, for families in need.

All of this is made possible through generous free donations of food. Just last year, Harry Chapin distributed 22-million meals, and the biggest percentage of their clients are children.

Harry Chapin says, although the economy is doing well right now and unemployment is low, people still need our help in Southwest Florida.

“The things that make people find themselves in need of food and support haven’t changed… People still get sick, people still go through difficult crises of one kind or another and that’s when they need help,” said Richard Leber, President and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

For more information about the event, you can visit the WINK Hunger Walk page here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know