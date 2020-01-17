Help CCSO identify men who stole water system from a home in Golden Gate Estates

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify thieves that stole a reverse osmosis water system from a home off Everglades Boulevard South in Golden Gate Estates.

CCSO says on January 7, infrared surveillance video from the incident show two men arrived to the home in a dark colored Ford truck. One man was seen wearing a black hoodie with “POLO RL” written on it, dark pants and had facial hair.

The other man was also wearing a black hoodie, black pants, boots and glasses. The surveillance video shows the two men removing the water system and loading it into the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

