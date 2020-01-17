Heinz offering 57 cent flight change fee for fans who already purchased Superbowl tickets

Believe it or not, football fans are already booking their flights to Miami for the Superbowl, and they still don’t know for sure their favorite team will make it there or not.

Now, one company is offering a nice consolation prize for those fans who pay ahead, then their favorite teams don’t end up making it.

Heinz is offering a chance to win a 57 cent change fee to reroute a Miami bound flight to a destination of choice.

The contest starts at 8 p.m. this Monday after the results of which teams will be going to the Superbowl are in.

Click here to enter for the chance to win.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know