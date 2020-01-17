Military to jam GPS signals in Florida during military exercises

Over the next few days, your GPS may be unreliable or unavailable due to a military testing exercise, according to the FAA.

The exercise will require jamming of GPS signals for periods of several hours during the event.

The FAA says navigation guidance, ADS-B and other services associated with GPS could be affected for up to 400 nautical miles at Flight Level 400, down to a radius of 180 nm at 50 feet above the ground.

The upcoming dates for the exercise will be as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pilots are encouraged to report anomalies in accordance with the Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM) paragraphs 1-1-13 and 5-3-3. Reports may be submitted using this online form.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association reported on a similar event last year and say they’re aware of hundreds of reports of interference to aircraft during these types of events, which they consider to be highly concerning.

AOPA reported that one aircraft lost navigation capability and did not regain it until after landing and other reports have highlighted aircraft veering off course and heading toward active military airspace.

Writer: Briana Harvath

