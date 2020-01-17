Friends and family of Allana Staiano prepare for her memorial service

On Friday, a heartbroken family will lay their 14-year-old daughter to rest after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash, in Suncoast Estates.

Allana’s twin brother will be at the memorial tonight, and one thing he has asked is for her friends to bring items and momentos that symbolize their friendship with Allana to the service so they can be by her side as she is laid to rest.

Allana’s mom and her grandmother told WINK News on Thursday that Allana had a love for hair, makeup, and fashion. Passions that she hoped to pursue in cosmetology school.

They also told us they are grateful for the community, which has helped setup the memorial off McDaniels Drive, that is growing by the day.

“When she walked into a room it didn’t matter what was going on in the room everything stopped and everybody…it was smiles, it was laughs, it was just happiness,” said Allana’s mom, Christine Gray.

The visitation for the service will start on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

