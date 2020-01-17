Florida cracked the top 20 states for robocalls in 2019

Robocalls are on the rise and Florida cracked the top 20 for the highest number of calls in 2019.

According to a report from the Federal Communications Commission, nearly half of the calls made from cell phones in the U.S. last year were spam.

The report utilized data from the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry. The company, Provision Living, analyzed robocall complaints in every state to identify where they were happening the most.

Florida was the 18th hardest-hit state with 354,315 robocall complaints or roughly 1,747 per 100,000 residents.

Since 2015, Florida has received the 10th most robocalls of any state, coming in at 2,000,680 robocalls or 9,866 per 100,000 residents.

Across the country, robocalls have seen an average increase of 14% since 2015. Florida saw a slightly larger increase at 16%.

Additionally, the report shows the top types of robocalls in Florida since 2015 included debt reduction, medical and prescription calls and imposters.

The state that saw the most robocalls last year was Colorado and the least amount was in Alaska.

For robocalls since 2015, New Jersey saw the most and Alaska still saw the least.

Writer: Briana Harvath

