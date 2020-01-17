Driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run that involved a bicycle in Punta Gorda

Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for the hit-and-run death of Robert Hurst, 44, who was struck and killed on his bike in Punta Gorda, on January 9.

According to FHP, Thomas Lambie III, 30, hit Hurst as he was riding his bike on Riverside Drive near Dutch Avenue.

Hurst was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Lambie fled the scene and his vehicle was located the following day and impounded by law enforcement.

Troopers announced Friday morning, that Lambie had been taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, which is a first degree felony.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

