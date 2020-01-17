Baby Trend recalls 2,000 strollers for fall hazard

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports Baby Trend Inc. in Fontana, California is recalling about 2,000 of its “Tango Mini Strollers” due to a potential fall hazard.

According to CPSC, both of the stroller product’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

Anyone who has purchased this product is entitled to a refund or replacement.

For more information, call Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or email [email protected]. Consumers can also visit the Baby Trend website and click “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

For further recall information, see the full CPSC recall release.

Writer: WINK News

