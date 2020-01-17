1-year-old in critical condition after hitting head on concrete driveway in Lehigh Acres

A 1-year-old is in critical condition following an incident Friday morning in Lehigh Acres, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:35 a.m., Nelda Tilus, 41, of Lehigh Acres drover her 2012 Kia Forte into an inclined driveway on 48th Street SW. Her daughter Olivia, age 1, was in the back seat of the car.

Tilus picked up her daughter and exited the car, but failed to put it in park.

Once she was out of the car, the driver’s side door was still open and the Kia rolled backward, causing Tilus to fall and land on the concrete driveway.

In the fall, Olivia’s head struck the concrete driveway. The left, front tire of the car struck Tilus’ lower leg and then rolled to final rest in the middle of the street.

Olivia was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. Tilus was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with a minor injury.

Writer: Briana Harvath

