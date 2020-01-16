Woman accused of hitting and killing teen girl with car could post bond soon

Thursday morning, the accused child killer, Courtney Gainey, 23, could post bond soon and walk out of jail, after she was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Allana Staiano, 14, in the Suncoast Estates.

When Gainey does post bond she will be fitted with a monitoring device before she can walk out of the doors.

But, before she was behind bars, the community has been hard at work to make Lee County safer.

“Unfortunately, this is happening way too much. We never thought… I never thought that another Allana, nevertheless another little girl, in North Fort Myers would have been taken this soon,” said Christy-Lee Iwanow, with Benches for our Babes.

The group already has a bench to place at the spot where Allana Staiano was killed.

While the bench may not be at a bus stop like many other benches scattered throughout the community, the group, Benches For Our Babes hopes it will serve as a reminder that there are kids in the neighborhood.

“That is a mark to let people know to slow down, to be cautious of your surroundings, to also know to respect the area,” Iwanow said.

Iwanow also says she expects the bench to be places at Allana’s memorial sometime within the next month, and told us she just hopes the family gets justice.

