Trump impeachment moves to Senate ahead of historic trial
After months of hearings and votes in the House, the impeachment case against President Trump is now in the hands of the Senate, where a trial to decide on the removal of a president set to get underway for just the third time in U.S. history.
The House formally handed off impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, voting to appoint the impeachment managers who will prosecute the House’s case for Mr. Trump’s removal from office.
Pre-trial proceedings continue Thursday. The impeachment managers returned to the Senate to exhibit the two articles of impeachment — one charge of abuse of power, and a second for obstruction of Congress.
John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court who is responsible for presiding over the trial under the Constitution, will be sworn in Thursday afternoon, and will in turn administer an oath to senators.
House impeachment managers present articles to Senate
The seven House Democrats selected to serve as impeachment managers in Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial took for the second time the walk from the House to the Senate to present the articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump.
The managers then entered the Senate and were announced on the floor by House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving.
“I announce the presence of the managers on the part of the House of Representatives to conduct proceedings on behalf of the House concerning the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States,” Irving said.
“The managers on the part of the House will be received and escorted to the well of the Senate,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore, who was presiding over the Senate.
Grassley then instructed the managers to proceed.
Congressman Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and one of the seven impeachment managers, said the managers are “present and ready to present the articles of impeachment, which have been preferred by the House of Representatives against Donald John Trump, president of the United States.”
He then read the two articles from the well of the Senate.
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump’s handling of Ukraine aid
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway was speaking to reporters at the White House moments after the GAO released its findings on the delay in military aid to Ukraine. She said she hadn’t had a chance to read the decision but said she was “very glad that Ukraine got the aid, and got it within the deadline.”
Pressed further on the report’s findings, Conway emphasized that Ukraine did eventually receive the aid, and claimed Mr. Trump wanted it to be “higher and better and bigger” than previous aid packages.
“Well, then it’s a good thing that the aid that Congress approved got to Ukraine intact and it got there because this president released it,” Conway said. “And he wanted it to be higher and better and bigger than it was under President Obama so that they can protect themselves against foreign aggression.”
Senators given flashcard with tips for responding to reporters
Senators are being given a flashcard with tips to help them avoid the press, labeled “phrases to use when seeking assistance.”
The card recommends these responses:
- Please move out of my way.
- You are preventing me from doing my job.
- Please excuse me, I am trying to get to the Senate floor.
- Please excuse me, I need to get to a hearing/meeting.
- Please do not touch me.
Senators are not allowed to speak in the chamber during the impeachment trial, but will undoubtedly be approached by reporters in the halls of the Capitol. The Senate is planning on implementing several measures that could restrict reporters’ access to lawmakers once the trial gets underway.
Some senators have already shown frustration with the press before the trial has even begun. In response to a question from CNN reporter Manu Raju on Wednesday, Senator Martha McSally called him a “liberal hack.”
Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020
Government watchdog says delay in Ukraine aid was illegal
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the Trump administration violated the law by withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine in 2019, one of the central aspects of the impeachment case.
The GAO, a nonpartisan investigative agency that’s part of the legislative branch, issued a legal decision saying the White House Office of Management and Budget, or OMB, withheld the aid “for a policy reason,” in violation of a 1974 law known as the Impoundment Control Act.
“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the decision says.
OMB ordered the delay over the summer of 2019, coinciding with efforts by the president and his allies to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the Bidens and events in 2016.
The hold baffled career officials in the Pentagon, State Department and OMB, several of whom grew increasingly concerned that the aid was being used as leverage to get Ukraine to announce the investigations. At least one OMB official resigned over disputes about the legality of delaying the aid.
The GAO says it requested information about the delay from the Defense Department in the course of its investigation, but “officials have not provided a response or a timeline for when we will receive one.”
In response to the GAO’s findings, OMB spokesperson Rachel Semmel said the office disagrees with the report’s conclusions.
“OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the President’s priorities and with the law,” Semmel said in a statement.
Read the GAO report here.
Parnas says Trump “knew exactly what was going on”
Lev Parnas, an associate of Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday night the president was fully aware of what he and associate Igor Fruman were doing in Ukraine. Parnas made the comments during an interview on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow, in which he also leveled allegations against other administration officials.
In the interview, Maddow asked Parnas about the “main inaccuracy or the main lie that is being told that you feel like you can correct?”
“That the president didn’t know what was going on,” Parnas replied.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham denied Parnas’ allegations in a statement Thursday morning.
“These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison,” Grisham said. “The facts haven’t changed — the President did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start.”
Read more here.
McConnell: Senate to hear from managers before swearing in chief justice
The House managers formally delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate following the engrossment ceremony and procession across the Capitol.
Senator Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore, was presiding over the Senate when the House clerk was granted entry.
“The Senate will receive a message from the House of Representatives,” Grassley said.
“Mr. President, I have been directed by the House of Representatives to inform the Senate the House has passed H. Res. 798, a resolution appointing and authorizing managers of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, president of the United States,” House clerk Cheryl Johnson replied from the back of the chamber.
“The message will be received,” Grassley said, before recognizing McConnell.
The Republican leader announced that the impeachment managers will return at noon on Thursday to formally present the articles. At 2 p.m., Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will arrive at the Senate and be sworn in by Grassley. Roberts will then swear in senators, who will sit and hear arguments for and against Mr. Trump before rendering a verdict.
“This is a difficult time for our country. But this is precisely the kind of time for which the framers created the Senate,” McConnell said. “I’m confident this body can rise above short termism and factional fever, and serve the long term best interest of our nation. We can do this, and we must.”