Trump impeachment moves to Senate ahead of historic trial

After months of hearings and votes in the House, the impeachment case against President Trump is now in the hands of the Senate, where a trial to decide on the removal of a president set to get underway for just the third time in U.S. history.

The House formally handed off impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, voting to appoint the impeachment managers who will prosecute the House’s case for Mr. Trump’s removal from office.

Pre-trial proceedings continue Thursday. The impeachment managers returned to the Senate to exhibit the two articles of impeachment — one charge of abuse of power, and a second for obstruction of Congress.

John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court who is responsible for presiding over the trial under the Constitution, will be sworn in Thursday afternoon, and will in turn administer an oath to senators.

Author: GRACE SEGERS, STEFAN BECKET, MELISSA QUINN, CBS News

