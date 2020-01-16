Son of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run has a message for the person responsible

Their dad died a violent death. His killer—still on the run.

“You hear from your dad one day and then the next day you hear that he’s not there anymore and it’s just, it’s a lot,” said Justin Flesher, the victim’s son.

Reality is setting in for him, his sister and brother, suddenly at a loss without their dad, 55-year-old James Flesher.

“It’s been intense, it comes in waves,” he said. “I know at one point I felt my knees going weak and I had to sit down, I couldn’t sit down anymore. It has been unbelievable, the shock of it all.”

On Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run driver struck and killed his dad.

James was riding his bike along 41 near Page Field before sunrise. He was not wearing a helmet.

“He had been rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital,” Justin said. “There was a little brain function and it didn’t look like he was going to make it.”

He said his dad loved to ride.

“He biked to work every day. We were just trying to find some of the math. It was over 10 miles in just for fun, he would just go out and bike on his bike constantly.”

But now, their caring and loving father, gone, with his killer still on the loose.

“We are just asking for whoever was responsible for this to come forward or if the community at large has any information to contact the proper authorities and help us find out what happened,” Justin said.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know