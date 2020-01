Roadblock: Crash with serious injuries on Del Prado in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a crash with serious injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle along Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral Thursday night.

According to CCPD, northbound lanes of Del Prado are shutdown between Coronado Parkway and Savona Parkway.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

