Port Charlotte man was hit by an SUV, has serious injuries

A Port Charlotte man has serious injuries after an SUV hit him on Thursday morning while he was walking.

A 69-year-old woman was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Edgewater Dr. in the outside lane approaching Cousley Dr. The victim, Lawrence Patrick Corrigan, 62, was on Edgewater Dr. in the outside lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the front right portion of the Ford collided with Corrigan. The SUV then hit a parked Charlotte County Waste Management Vehicle.

Corrigan was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries. Right now, the incident is under investigation, per the release.

Writer: Michael Mora

