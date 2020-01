Pet Pals: Sinbad

Meet Sinbad! He’s a five-year-old pup looking for his furever home. Sinbad is a friendly, curious dog who is great with kids. You can stop by Gulf Coast Humane Society and ask for Sinbad at the front desk for a meet and greet. Feel free to bring your pets to meet Sinbad, too!

If you’re interested in adopting Sinbad, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (239) 332-0364.

