LCSO donates money from the hands of criminals to the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk

Crime may not pay, but it is helping to feed hungry people all across Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is donating money it took out of the hands of criminals to the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk.

Since it started donating money taken during drug and gun busts six years ago, it has donated well over $50,000.

“It’s exciting,” said LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We’ve partnered up for many, many years. We go out and actually do the walk; on this Saturday we will be doing that…to see this community come together and work as a team.”

The sheriff says fighting crime and fighting hunger two of the department’s biggest passions.

The Hunger Walk is Saturday at Miromar Outlets. As of this time, we have raised more than $200,000.

We hope to raise $300,000 this year, so we still have a lot of fundraising to do.

If you’d like to donate or participate in the walk, click here.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know