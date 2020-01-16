Golden Gate Elementary plans to split its two buildings into two schools

Golden Gate Elementary is split into two buildings. The north side is dedicated to Pre-K through second grade. Further down the road, there is the south side, which is dedicated to grades three to five.

Now, to fix that, Collier County Public Schools is working on plans to turn the buildings into separate elementary schools.

At Golden Gate Elementary, the issue affects about 207 students in 89 households. Parents have expressed concerns with pickup and drop off, parking and school events. The same plans are in the works for Golden Terrace Elementary, which also split into two buildings. That affects around 91 households. By splitting the two schools, CCPS said it will balance attendance.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora

