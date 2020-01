Three Oaks Elementary School was in lockdown

Three Oaks Elementary School is no longer in lockdown.

Earlier on Thursday, the Fort Myers elementary school was in lockdown out of precaution due to a robbery in the neighborhood, according to Rob Spicker, the assistant director of media relations and public information for the School District of Lee County.

The lockdown has just been lifted.

Writer: Michael Mora

