Florida Supreme Court ruling adds potential obstacle to felon voter rights

It could now be harder for felons to get their voting rights back. While voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 4 during the 2018 midterms to restore felon voting rights, they will now have to pay their legal fees before going to the ballot box. It’s a decision some groups anticipated and others feared.

The Supreme Court of Florida ruled in favor of the law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring state felons to pay all fines and fees prior to restoring their right to vote, which includes legal financial obligations.

MORE: CS/SB 7066 – Election Administration

DeSantis took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for the court ruling in his favor.

I am pleased that @FLCourts confirms that Amendment 4 requires fines, fees & restitution be paid to victims before their voting rights may be restored. Voting is a privilege that should not be taken lightly, and I am obligated to faithfully implement Amendment 4 as it is defined. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 16, 2020

Groups opposing the interpretation say it’s holding Floridian voting rights hostage, and it’s creating an unconstitutional poll tax.

“The right to vote is really the most important thing because that’s our voice,” said Lance Wissinger, whose right to vote was restored by Amendment 4.

But adding legal fines and fees among those required to be submitted prior to heading to poll stations creates obstacles for some and likely many.

“We’re going to continue working with people who have financial obligations to get those cleared and become fully eligible to vote, said Neil Volz, the deputy director of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Volz became a felon after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Not only is he able to vote again, but he’s working to help others do the same.

“We were able to help several hundred people at the end of the year, kind of a holiday blessing time period for us,” Volz said. “It was really emotionally powerful to just kind of see what’s possible when we embrace second chances and a new start.”

Some felons we talked to said they faced fees of close to $5 million after serving their sentence, making them worry they’ll never be able to vote.

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is not only working to reduce the fees felons owe, but it’s also fundraising to make it easier to clear those debts.

“That allows people to donate to help people who have financial obligations, clear those hurdles and complete that sentence,” Volz said. “So they can move on with their lives.”

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know