Chlorine spill due to crash blocking Joel Blvd in Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is responding to a crash involving a chlorine spill in Lehigh Acres Thursday.

According to the fire department’s tweet, firefighters are on scene along Joel Boulevard at the intersection with Country Club Parkway, where Lee County Sheriff’s Office is creating a 500-foot perimeter.

Joel Blvd is closed at Country Club Pkwy due to a crash involving a chlorine spill. @leesheriff is evacuating a 500ft perimeter and Fort Myers FD Hazmat is responding. Please remain clear of the area for safety. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) January 16, 2020

Fort Myers Fire Department’s hazmat unit is also responding to the scene in response to the chemical spill.

The crash is near Loving Hands and Hearts Child Development Center.

There is a roadblock along Joel Blvd. at the intersection due to the crash and the spill, where Lehigh fire control expects the roadway to continue to be shut down for the next several hours for hazmat cleanup.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

