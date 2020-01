Cape Coral man barricades himself inside a residence on Tower Drive

A Cape Coral man has barricaded himself inside a residence in the 700 block of Tower Drive, drawing a heavy police presence in the area.

Police say there have been no injuries in the disturbance.

The subject was taken into custody around 11:37 a.m. There is no danger to the public.

Writer: Briana Harvath

