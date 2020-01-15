Three special bikes given to smiling children with disabilities

There are three special bikes on Wednesday in Fort Myers for three smiling faces. It is made possible thanks to Grampy’s Charities, Robbie’s Riders and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank to help these kids with walking disabilities.

Kyleon Belgrove is one of the smiling faces. His father, Kai, said Kyleon, 2 years old, was a late walker and is currently in therapy. But on Wednesday, his main focus is his new bike and he is crusin’.

“He shocked me,” Kai said.

Kai knows it is helping him to walk and develop the muscles in his entire body. This marks the third year that the bank is partnering with Grampy’s and they are just happy to help kids in need.

“These kids could be our kids; we all know kids who have special needs,” said Amy McQuagge, who is the vice-president and director of marketing for Sanibel Captiva Community Bank. “We like to do what we can to support their cause and why wouldn’t we support this cause as you’ve seen today, it’s just a really, really special thing.”

Bill Castle, who is on the board of Grampy’s, said it does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Just look at those children’s faces,” Bill said. “They no longer have to sit in a window and watch their siblings ride around on bicycles. “They can be right outside with them.”

And outside is exactly where Kyleon will be.

“Thank you very much for everything,” Kyleon said.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know