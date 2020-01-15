Injuries reported in crash involving a school bus in Lehigh Acres

A crash in Lehigh Acres involving a school bus has injured one person and is blocking all lanes on Lee Boulevard at Douglas Avenue.

According to Lee School District spokesperson, two students who were complaining about neck and back pains are being transported out of precaution. The bus driver was not injured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved did however suffer injuries in the collision.

Other students on the bus will be taken to school by a new bus

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

