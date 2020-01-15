Nine Most Wanted Wednesday suspects nabbed in five months

Since August, nine suspects featured on WINK News’ Most Wanted Wednesday have been arrested.

Nine fugitives caught – likely from tips from WINK viewers – is a huge accomplishment. The people of Southwest Florida deserve credit. This is your opportunity to help your community and keep the area safe and secure.

According to Trish Route with Southwest Florida’s Crime Stoppers the following featured criminals have been captured:

Route says, “It’s partnerships with the media and the community, like Most Wanted Wednesday, that helps clean up our streets of wanted fugitives. Each one of us can play a role in helping keep our community safe by sharing their tips with Crime Stoppers – knowing that you will always remain 100 percent anonymous. So keep your eyes open to see who’s being profiled – you never know when you’re going to see someone you know.”

We ran the first segment of Most Wanted Wednesday just a few months ago. Nine fugitives caught, probably from tips from WINK viewers is a huge accomplishment, said WINK News Saftey and Security Specialist Rich Kolko. The people of Southwest Florida deserve credit. This is their opportunity to help their community and keep the area safe and secure. Now it’s your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets more fugitives people off the street. See all of our featured suspects HERE. And if you have a tip on the whereabouts of one of those wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know