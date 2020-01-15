Naples firefighters upgrading equipment to help protect more citizens

Naples is working to get more help to residents in emergency or disaster situations.

On Wednesday, Naples Council is going to discuss allowing firefighters to respond to other cities that need their help and to help save lives.

But, in order to protect residents, the firefighters need the best equipment, and one upgrade is purchasing filters for the exhaust systems on the trucks.

Health experts have made a link between diesel exhaust and cancer.

They also need new breathing masks and cylinders, totaling a little over $100,000.

And that is not the only life saving equipment the department is looking into.

“The second project that we’re looking at are AED call stations, we do have a CPR program where we teach CPR to the public — and we would like to have AEDs available in the general that people gather to be able to put their skills to use,” said Fire Marshall, Corey Adamski.

Of course, all of this gear has a shelf life, and they stress that if they don’t upgrade those items, they will not be compliant with certain standards, and it would be unsafe for firefighters to use.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

