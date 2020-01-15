Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 15

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Michael Coleman (DOB 2/12/76) – was first arrested back in late September after being accused of stealing more than $600 from a Cape Coral McDonalds restaurant.

Coleman was an employee there and police say he would routinely charge wrong amounts to customers, or apply discounts to meals and not advise the customers of the discounts, and pocket the difference for himself.

This went on for a short time until managers caught up with Coleman’s scheme. He was arrested while at work and charged with grand theft.

He was released from jail the next day under the promise of showing up for a court hearing in December, which he failed to do.

Coleman is now wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. He is 5’10”, 200 pounds and last was known to be living in downtown Cape Coral.

Rhonda Crews (DOB 8/18/69) – has been on the run in Lee County for the last few weeks after she failed to show up for a court hearing following an arrest for grand theft auto.

The victim said he helped Crews out by giving her a lift, then left her in the driveway of his Lehigh Acres home. When he woke up a couple of hours later, Crews was gone, and so was his truck.

Detectives say Crews also took the man’s debit cards and racked up charges at a nearby 7-Eleven.

To date, Crews has been booked 18 times on multiple counts of car theft, drugs, burglary and the illegal use of credit cards. Although she has ties to Lehigh, she may be hiding out in the Pine Manor area.

Crews is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with tattoos on both of her arms, her right leg and her left ankle.

Helder Cervantes Rodriguez (DOB 12/4/97) – is wanted in Collier County on two warrants for violating terms of his state probation for burglary and two counts of grand theft.

He spent a good portion of last year behind bars for the crimes, and was released in late August under the conditions that he would adhere to the terms of his probation.

Two months ago, he violated those terms. Although he was last known to be living in North Naples, he also has connections in Bonita Springs, Golden Gate Estates and Homestead.

At last check, Cervantes Rodriguez was unemployed but could be working under the table as a construction laborer. He is 5’7”, 130 pounds.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Derrick Shaw

