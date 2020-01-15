Study: Longer green lights increases congestion along Cape Coral Pkwy

The city manager did a major traffic study of Cape Coral Pkwy. with the aim of decreasing congestion. It is imperative as Cape Coral continues to increase in population, which creates more traffic problems.

When WINK News asked drivers on Wednesday to describe Cape Coral Pwky., they were not short on opinions.

“It’s just a big old traffic jam,” said Alyn Kay, who lives in Cape Coral.

“Especially for going over the bridge trying to get on McGregor,” said Mike Borromeo, a Cape Coral resident. “Forget about it.”

The city calls the bottleneck at the Cape Coral bridge a “critical issue.”

“Going from three lanes to two lanes, to three lanes,” Kay said. “It’s just terrible.”

In 2018, Cape Coral traffic crews changed the city’s light timing. The change made it faster for you to get to and from work. Over the last several months, it has tried another idea: extending green lights at Coronado, SE 10th St. and Vincennes Blvd. during peak morning drive times.

Bill Corbett, a Cape Coral traffic engineer, said the results showed that travel times increased by three minutes. By leaving a longer green light, it messed up the flow of the already optimized traffic lights. Traffic crews recommended the city go back to the optimized times.

“When we increase the green time,” Corbett said, “it kind of takes that away and you’re bringing more to the bottleneck, which is the Cape Coral bridge.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora

