Courtney Gainey given $100K bond for fatal hit-and-run that killed Allana Staiano

The woman accused of fatally striking a teen with her car in the Suncoast Estates then fleeing the scene, was in court Wednesday morning and was granted a $100,000 bond to get out of jail.

Courtney Gainey, 23 years old, surrendered herself on Tuesday afternoon to members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Warrants Task Force. She had been on the run since Saturday night’s hit and run crash that took the life of Allana.

The State requested no bond for Gainey, as she fled out of Lee County to Collier County and they think she could be a flight risk.

Her Attorney argued that was not the case and that she had been in contact with him the entire time. The judge ruled that she would be allowed to get out on bond, ordering she must pay $75,000 for Count 1 of Hit-And-Run, and $25,000 for Count 2 of Hit-And-Run.

She was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family, and also must wear a GPS monitoring device.

Her next court date is scheduled for February 17, at 8:30 a.m.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

