Bullets flew at the Park Villa Apartments leaving tenants terrified

A woman at a Fort Myers apartment complex has no idea why someone shot several rounds at her home on Tuesday evening. Luckily, she was not there, but the incident was enough to convince her to find a new apartment for herself and three children.

The bullets hitting her apartment were piercing glass right above a dining room table and sinking holes into the living room walls.

“I walked inside and saw everything,” said the woman, who requested anonymity due to her fear of being targeted. “Like, I immediately started shaking and crying. I was freaked out.”

Three children were living at the apartment – two 6-year-olds and a 5-month-old baby.

“My dining room table is right there,” the woman said. “This is normally where my children eat dinner and breakfast and everything.”

Their mom, who is too terrified to go on camera, told WINK News the most significant relief was that she and her kids were not home. But her boyfriend was there.

“He was close,” the mother said. “I don’t know what, like 12 inches the size of a ruler. His head was right there

The Fort Myers Police Dept. said its shotspotter detected the shooting. Officers found evidence everywhere on the scene when they arrived. A bullet hit another apartment’s front door. However, they found no shooter.

“There’s a hole in my kitchen window,” she said. “Two holes in my living room window. There’s holes in my curtains that are covering the window. There’s particles of just lines everywhere and there’s five holes in my drywall.”

FMPD admits it does not have many answers. While there are signs that show the complex works with police to stop the violence, it did not prevent the incident on Tuesday evening. One woman told us that she dropped to the floor and stayed there until the shooter stopped.

The mother, who was just as fearful as that woman, asked management at her apartment complex if she could get her family out of there the shooting was too close. Administration granted their request. Now, the mother is looking for a safer home “as soon as possible.”

“I don’t have thousands of dollars lying around to just up and find a new place,’ she said.

“I was trying to figure out who and why like who and why.”

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Michael Mora

