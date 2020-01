1 person injured after propane gas tank explodes in Boca Grande

One person has been injured after a propane gas tank exploded late Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 3561 Shore Lane in Boca Grande around 11:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Trust WINK News to bring you the latest updates.

Writer: Briana Harvath

